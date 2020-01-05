Disney's 'Frozen 2' becomes highest-grossing animated movie ever with $1.3B

Disney's "Frozen 2" iced the competition and took the top spot as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Elsa and Co. have grossed more than $1.32 billion worldwide since the sequel to the 2013 hit debuted on Nov. 22, according to Box Office Mojo. That includes a $449 million domestic gross and $875 million international.

That puts "Frozen 2" ahead of the previous highest-grossing movie, the original "Frozen," which drew $1.27 billion.

The Walt Disney Company accounts for the top three highest-grossing animated movies in history. "Incredibles 2," which debuted in 2018, follows the “Frozen” flicks with $1.24 billion in worldwide gross.

Disney dominated the box offices in 2019. Six of its releases last year grossed more than $1 billion, and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," which opened on Dec. 20, is likely to also hit the billion-dollar mark. "Skywalker" has already grossed more than $900 million through its first three weekends. Meanwhile, only two non-Disney movies have hit $1 billion this year: Sony's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and Warner Bros.' "Joker."

The "Frozen" franchise has been very lucrative for Disney. The original movie’s soundtrack sold 2.78 million copies in a year. The sequel's soundtrack has spent six weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart, having peaked at No. 1 in early December. The Broadway musical has grossed more than $144 million since it opened in 2018, according to Broadway World.

