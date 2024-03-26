Cruises canceled following Carnival Freedom fire during busy spring break season

Two cruises have been canceled this week during the busy spring break travel season, following a fire on the Carnival Freedom the second on the ship in less than two years.

"Regrettably, the damage is more than we first thought and will require an immediate repair to stabilize the funnel, resulting in the cancellation of the March 25 and March 29 cruises from Port Canaveral," a Carnival spokesman told Fox Business.

Initial information from Carnival about the fire came on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, confirming the fire broke out at 3:15 p.m. ET Saturday on the port side of the ship’s exhaust funnel while it was 20 miles off Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas.

Passengers with upcoming cruises nearly immediately began asking if they would be canceled, and at the time Carnival said no. However, "a thorough assessment" was completed in Freeport on Sunday, requiring it to return to the shipyard on Monday afternoon for the required repairs to stabilize the funnel.

CARNIVAL FREEDOM CRUISE SHIP CATCHES FIRE FOR SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 2 YEARS

While multiple witnesses reported a lightning strike, Carnival is investigating the cause of the fire. The ship's onboard team quickly extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

"It was scary, very scary, fire on a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean," passenger Jamie Eubanks told FOX 35 Orlando while disembarking in Port Canaveral on Monday.

CARNIVAL FREEDOM CRUISE SHIP SEEN ON FIRE AT GRAND TURK

Cruisers told the TV station the top deck was closed the rest of the trip, and they did not get to visit all the ports planned for their itinerary.

"We sincerely regret the impact to our embarking guests, as we know they have been looking forward to their spring break vacation," the Carnival statement reads. The cruise line is providing guests on both canceled cruises with a full refund and a 100 percent future cruise credit.

COAST GUARD CALLS OFF SEARCH FOR MISSING CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER

Carnival thanked the passengers who were onboard during the fire, noting their "outstanding cooperation and support."

The Freedom's exhaust funnel previously caught fire in May 2022 while the ship was docked at Grand Turk Island in Turks and Caicos. Video from then also showed the ship’s funnel – referred to by some as the whale tail – consumed by flames and smoke.

CARNIVAL CRUISE CREW MEMBERS HELP RESCUE 12 PEOPLE FROM OCEAN AFTER CARGO VESSEL CAPSIZES

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The part of the ship that caught fire is designed to help direct the flow of exhaust gases away from the ship, according to the Crown Cruise Vacations website.

Fox Business' Greg Norman contributed to this report.