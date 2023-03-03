Carnival sends message to spring break travelers ahead of busy season

Ahead of spring break, Carnival Cruise Line issued a letter to guests remind them the importance of abiding by its policies—and consequences of not doing so.

"You will be sailing with us during Spring Break, which is traditionally a period of high occupancy," Carnival said in a letter to guests who booked travel. "As part of our commitment to create the best environment to provide a fun and memorable vacation for all, we would like to remind you of our Safety First!"

The company specifically highlighted its alcohol and drug policies and reminded guests the importance of keeping noise down, and being safe when walking around on a moving ship.

Ships are a shared space and that everyone has a better experience during trips "when children are supervised, noise in the hallways is kept to a minimum, guests follow queues, and that a spirit of community and neighborliness is shown by all," Carnival continued in its notice.

The notice is part of a routine series of communications the company sends to guests about their upcoming trips including reminders about guidelines and port information.

Beer and alcohol

In this case, the company reminded guests that bringing hard liquor and beer on board is prohibited. Bringing water, sodas and other non-alcoholic beverages that are packaged in bottles is also prohibited. Guests of legal drinking age are only allowed to bring one bottle of wine or champagne in their carry-on luggage. They can also bring a small quantity of non-alcoholic beverages packaged in cans or cartons in their carry-on luggage.

If passengers do not abide by this, the company warned that such items will be "confiscated and discarded, and no compensation will be provided."

Smoking

If passengers are caught smoking in non-designated areas and "discharging any item overboard" they will be hit with a $500 fine per violation, Carnival said.

This includes anything from cigarettes to vaporizers and marijuana. Marijuana, even if used for medical purposes, is not allowed on board, the company said.

"Carnival recognizes that some states in the U.S. have legalized the use of recreational and/or medical marijuana. However, cruise lines are required to follow U.S. federal law, which strictly prohibits possession and use of marijuana and other illegal substances," the letter continued.

Code of Conduct

During the check-in process, guests must acknowledge the Code of Conduct.

When in public spaces, guests are also reminded to use earphones when listening to music and watching shows or movies on personal devices.

Music speakers and large radios will be confiscated from travelers and won't be returned until the end of the trip, Carnival said.

They are also prohibited from reserving sun loungers or seats at any venue. When walking around on the ship, they are urged to hold onto rails and to not climb on any rails.

