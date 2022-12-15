Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard found dead 18 miles from Port Canaveral, Florida coast

A woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship on its return to the U.S. was found dead Thursday morning.

The 36-year-old victim fell off the MSC Meraviglia as it was returning to Port Canaveral in Florida, according to local outlet Fox 35.

No further details on the incident will be released until the victim's next of kin is contacted, authorities said.

"A 36-year-old woman's body was recovered from the water approximately 18 miles offshore Port Canaveral Thursday morning after she went overboard the cruise ship Meraviglia," the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday.

MSC Cruises USA released a statement Thursday addressing the fatality.

"The crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter," the cruise line said. "Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries. We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter."

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.