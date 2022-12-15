Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cruises

Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard found dead 18 miles from Port Canaveral, Florida coast

Coast Guard says 36-year-old woman went overboard off MSC Meraviglia cruise ship

close
Video released by the Coast Guard shows the moment a Carnival cruise ship passenger was spotted and later rescued from the Gulf of Mexico after falling overboard Thursday.  video

Carnival cruise ship passenger rescued by Coast Guard after falling overboard

Video released by the Coast Guard shows the moment a Carnival cruise ship passenger was spotted and later rescued from the Gulf of Mexico after falling overboard Thursday. 

A woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship on its return to the U.S. was found dead Thursday morning.

The 36-year-old victim fell off the MSC Meraviglia as it was returning to Port Canaveral in Florida, according to local outlet Fox 35.

CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER WHO TREADED WATER FOR 20 HOURS SPEAKS OUT, SAYS HE NEVER ACCEPTED THAT 'THIS IS IT'

No further details on the incident will be released until the victim's next of kin is contacted, authorities said.

MSC Meraviglia Cruise Ship is docked in Florida

Guests on MSC Meraviglia gather by the pool as the sun sets and the ship prepares to take sail from Port Canaveral on Oct. 13, 2022. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"A 36-year-old woman's body was recovered from the water approximately 18 miles offshore Port Canaveral Thursday morning after she went overboard the cruise ship Meraviglia," the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday.

VIKING CRUISE PASSENGER DEAD AFTER ROGUE WAVE SLAMS INTO SHIP SAILING TO ARGENTINA

MSC Cruises USA released a statement Thursday addressing the fatality.

MSC Meraviglia Cruise Ship is docked in Florida

MSC Meraviglia is docked in Port Canaveral on Oct. 13, 2022. (Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Port Canaveral signage is displayed on a mat at the entrance of a cruise terminal in Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 5, 2017. (Ty Wright/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter," the cruise line said. "Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries. We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.