Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Carnival cruise ship denied entry to two ports after 'small number' onboard test positive for COVID

The Carnival Freedom is the third cruise ship out of South Florida to be disrupted by COVID in recent days

close
Travel expert Mark Murphy weighs in on the future of travel going into the new year. video

Cruise industry struggles to return amid COVID surge

Travel expert Mark Murphy weighs in on the future of travel going into the new year.

Carnival Cruise Lines' Carnival Freedom has been forced to alter its stops in the south Caribbean while still out at sea, after a "small number" of people onboard tested positive for COVID-19, the company says.

A Carnival Cruise Line sign at PortMiami in Miami.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File / AP Newsroom)

"This is a vaccinated cruise, and all guests were also tested before embarkation," Carnival told FOX Business in a statement on Friday. "Unfortunately, Bonaire and Aruba authorities did not permit the ship to call in those ports, but we have confirmed a visit to Amber Cove, [Dominican Republic] today."

For its vaccinated cruises, Carnival requires guests to have received their final dose of a coronavirus vaccine at least 14 days prior to sailing and to provide proof of vaccination. Under CDC guidelines, all vaccinated guests age two and over must also present a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of boarding. 

WHAT TO KNOW WHEN TAKING A CRUISE AS COVID-19 CASES RISE

Despite the change in course, the cruise line said the Carnival Freedom is still expected to arrive in Miami Sunday as planned.

Carnival Freedom

Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship docked at the Montego Bay Cruise Port in Freeport (iStock / iStock)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 21.20 -0.05 -0.24%
RCL ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 79.53 +0.07 +0.09%

Carnival did not disclose how many people onboard the Carnival Freedom tested positive, but competitor Royal Caribbean had two coronavirus outbreaks on ships out of South Florida over the past week.

On Thursday, Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas was denied entry at the ports of Curacao and Aruba after 55 fully-vaccinated passengers and crew tested positive for the virus, representing 1.1% of the people on the ship.

Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship (Royal Caribbean International)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On Saturday, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas ship had at least 48 passengers and crew — out of a passenger and crew load of more than 6,000 — test positive for COVID-19 when it returned to dock in Miami.

Royal Caribbean requires all passengers age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated two weeks prior to sailing and encourages but does not require boosters. The cruise line's entire cruise ship staff is fully vaccinated and undergoes weekly testing.

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi and Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.