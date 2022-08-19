Career kicker: How reading body language at work may give you an advantage

It has often been said that actions speak louder than words.

This familiar mantra can apply to situations in the workplace, too.

Understanding your boss’s body language may help you read that person's signals and react to unspoken cues — underscoring the idea that the savvy career employee watches and listens.

Certain gestures, for example, may indicate a boss’s opinion of your job performance.

CAREER CHALLENGE: DO YOU REALLY NEED TO GIVE TWO WEEKS' NOTICE WHEN LEAVING A JOB?

If you know how to read these body language messages, you can improve communication at work while boosting your productivity, confidence and performance, experts indicated.

Industry experts weighed in on how employees might read a boss’s body language — and react accordingly.

Understanding body language can be key

With some "insider information" about body language, anyone can understand the subliminal messaging a boss may be sharing.

"Understanding body language in the workplace is like knowing a secret code of people's emotions and feelings," Blanca Cobb, founder of Truthblazer, told FOX Business.

Truthblazer is a Greensboro, North Carolina-based company that helps clients understand both verbal and non-verbal cues and detect deception.

CAREER CHALLENGE: SHOULD YOU SOCIALIZE WITH YOUR BOSS OUTSIDE THE WORKPLACE?

"Identifying nonverbal communication patterns and quirks gives you an ‘unfair advantage’ because you'll see snippets of their personalities — and communication, stress management and leadership styles," said Cobb.

"You get an unfair advantage because you'll see what they try not to show," she added.

Take body language cues — and succeed

Your boss's body language may tell you more about how the person feels than what he or she is willing to communicate verbally.

Bosses' "body language can let you know if you're on the right track with a project, for example — or, their non-verbals can let you know whether they agree with, respect or like you," said Cobb.

THINKING OF QUITTING YOUR JOB? MAYBE TRY ‘REINVENTING’ YOURSELF AT WORK FIRST

Additionally, their body language, which includes facial expressions, "will let you know if they're being sincere in their praise, reassurances and promises of career advancement," she said. It’s all about how to "read body language accurately," she added.

How to interpret an odd expression such as smirking

Cobb said that if someone smirks while listening — this can have a few different meanings.

Smirking can signify that the person can’t believe what someone else is saying because it doesn't make sense.

Don’t immediately jump to a conclusion that it’s all about you.

Smirking can also mean the boss feels someone is not intelligent or refined — or is ill-suited for the job or position. In addition, said Cobb, smirking can mean the person doesn't believe a word that someone else is saying.

With all this said, Cobb explained that a smirk can also signal moral superiority.

How to get your timing right

If your boss is not giving you full attention on something, perhaps the timing isn’t right for a discussion at that moment.

WANT JOB SUCCESS? QUIT GOSSIPING AT WORK AND HELP OTHERS GET OFF THE GOSSIP WHEEL, TOO

Your boss may be on deadline or finishing a project.

Don’t immediately jump to a conclusion that it’s all about you, of course.

"The boss might just be a fidgeter or thinks they can multi-task or just be so busy they can't help it," suggested Ruth Sherman, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based author and celebrity speech and media coach. Sherman is CEO of Ruth Sherman Associates.

"In such a case, the employee could ask if there is a better time to discuss the issue and if not, then they just have to deal with it," she added.

The body can only handle "so much emotional and cognitive overload" before it "finds a way to relieve the imbalance."

Also, Sherman suggested a technique that sometimes works: Approach the boss at a different time of day.

"That could be toward the end of the day when fewer people are placing demands" on the person's time, she said.

CAREER CHALLENGE IN 2022: HOW TO HANDLE A LAZY CO-WORKER

Although you may be tempted to voice your concerns about your boss’s distractions or lack of attention, think twice before speaking up on that topic.

"I’d avoid psychoanalyzing a higher-up and instead say something like, ‘I know you're very busy, so perhaps we can pick this up later?’" suggested Sherman.

Beyond your graceful response to a distracted boss, Sherman said the realization could be worth examining further, as the boss might not be interested in what you have to say.

In this case, you have a decision to make, said Sherman: Is this someone you can work for, or is there something more serious going on?

More revelations about body language

Body language doesn't always match someone's intention, Cobb noted.

"Sometimes people want to hide how they feel for a variety of reasons," she said. "They might put on a ‘game face,’ so to speak."

The problem is that the body can only handle "so much emotional and cognitive overload" before it "finds a way to relieve the imbalance," she said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"And this is when you'll notice that body language doesn't match what someone says," Cobb continued.

"For example, someone might say they're not worried about layoffs, yet their body language shows signs of stress, such as tight lips, tense shoulders and constantly rubbing the back of their neck."