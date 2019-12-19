California trucker says new gig economy law will destroy his business

California truckers are firing back against the new so-called gig economy rules, which they believe will kill 70,000 jobs.

The law, according to California truck driver Danny Garcia, will essentially end his independent contractor days, he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

“It's going to affect me pretty dramatically,” Garcia said Thursday. “It's ultimately gonna shut down my business… I may have to think about early retirement or taking my truck outside of California perhaps.”

Under the rules, which impact at least 1 million jobs, workers must be designated as employees. In addition, ride-share drivers, delivery couriers and others will also be classified as employees.

Garcia said he’s been an independent contractor for 30 years and knows nothing else.

“I want to be able to do my own thing, make my own hours and… be my own responsible person,” he said.

And by expanding to the ride-share drivers, California argues it would protect truckers, like Garcia, because they wouldn’t be subject to a down period where they are without business. But Garcia said it would be just the opposite for him.

“I work for a good company. And here in Southern California, they give me all kinds of work,” he said. “I really rely on this, I mean, this is my livelihood.”

