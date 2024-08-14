California roller coaster gets stuck, stands passengers in the air for 30 minutes: reports

A California roller coaster dubbed as "one of the tallest and fastest looping roller coasters in the world" got stuck Sunday evening, stranding about a dozen people, according to reports.

Viper at Six Flags Magic Mountain malfunctioned around 7 p.m., SFGATE stated.

Despite being in the air in ride carriages, the coaster came to a stop on a flat portion of track, video obtained by Los Angeles TV station KTLA showed.

Riders were stuck for about 30 minutes.

A Six Flags safety team ascended an emergency stairwell to assist riders, KTLA said. They then unloaded the riders and directed them down the multi-story stairwell.

Viper was introduced in 1990, according to Six Flags Magic Mountain's website. It rises to 188 feet before coming down the track at 70 mph.

"This was the first roller coaster I ever rode as a 10-year-old when it first opened," a Reddit user commented on a post about the malfunction. "Coincidentally, it also got stuck at the peak and we were stranded up there for 45 minutes. I still remember my Dad assuring me that my biggest fear of getting stuck could never happen… and then it did."

"The ride stopped due to a common error that occurs occasionally during operation, the error was corrected, and the ride resumed normal operation shortly afterward," a statement from a Six Flags Magic Mountain spokesperson to FOX Business reads.

The park is located in Valencia, which is about 36 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.