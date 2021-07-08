Chipotle using TikTok to start accepting resumes

Applying for work just got more social.

Many restaurants across the country are looking to hire new workers to deal with the increased demand as eager customers return to the dining rooms. One chain is taking to a new social media program to help fill positions.

Chipotle announced that it will be utilizing the TikTok Resumes platform to find new employees. In a press release, the restaurant chain said it hopes to reach Gen-Z applicants through this process.

TikTok recently announced the launching of its new career-oriented platform that allows employers to accept video resumes from hopeful employees.

Chipotle explained that it decided to participate in the platform’s pilot program in an effort to deal with the competitive labor market. According to the restaurant chain, the new program allows applicants to show off their personalities outside of a traditional sit-down interview.

Chipotle’s Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer Marissa Andrada said, "Given the current hiring climate and our strong growth trajectory, it's essential to find new platforms to directly engage in meaningful career conversations with Gen-Z. TikTok has been ingrained into Chipotle's DNA for some time and now we're evolving our presence to help bring in top talent to our restaurants."

When TikTok announced the new program, Global Head of Marketing for TikTok Nick Tran said, "We’re humbled to be able to partner with some of the world’s most admired and emerging brands as we pilot a new way for job seekers to showcase their experiences and skillsets in creative and authentic ways. #CareerTok is already a thriving subculture on the platform and we can’t wait to see how the community embraces TikTok Resumes and helps to reimagine recruiting and job discovery."