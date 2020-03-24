Coronavirus fever checks, facial recognition implemented by burger chain

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fast-food chain CaliBurger is implementing technology and social distancing measures in its establishments such as entry screening, contactless payment and kitchen automation to try and fight the coronavirus spread, according to a new press release sent out by its parent company, Cali Group.

"Cali Group is focusing its resources on new tools for the restaurant and retail industries to survive the current crisis," John Miller, chairman of Cali Group, said. "Our portfolio of companies offer various solutions for food production, delivery, take out, and drive-thru."

For diners and delivery personnel stopping by CaliBurger’s Pasadena, California, stores, body thermometer devices will check for feverish temperatures. Anyone who has a temperature that is determined to be too high will be denied access. Entrants must also make their faces visible to the restaurant’s scanner.

CaliBurger’s facial recognition system via PopID will provide keyless entry for employees to minimize extended contact with potential virus-covered surfaces. The store is extending contact-free measures to transactions by requiring payments over the PopPay app. Cash and credit cards will be denied to avoid the transfer of pathogens.

Payment terminals have been updated to accept PopPay payments so diners can avoid having to touch its usual touch panels.

The restaurant’s AI-driven kitchen utilizes help from Miso Robotics to efficiently work and reduce human contact with food prep. CaliBurger has nicknamed its autonomous robot “Flippy,” which operates the grill and fry stations, according to the release.

"Miso's platform is a path to substantially reduce pathogen contamination in food," Buck Jordan, CEO of Miso Robotics, said in the statement. "By automating tasks such as frying and grilling, Flippy can give operators and consumers confidence that their food is being prepared in a more sterile environment."

CaliBurger will implement these technologies and measures in the rest of its restaurants.