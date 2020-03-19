Wealthy flee coronavirus in private jets to Cape Cod, Nantucket

Private jets are pouring into Cape Cod and Nantucket as the well-heeled seek isolation in their summer homes a few months early.

Continue Reading Below

The coronavirus pandemic has driven a wealthy demographic to seek refuge in beach towns like Martha’s Vineyard that are typically desolate this time of year. Several thousand people landed in Nantucket alone, irking some year-round residents who worry their groceries and other supplies will now be depleted, the Boston Globe reported.

“It’s busier than usual. There’s definitely a lot of familiar faces of people with summer homes who are back early,” an employee at Edgartown Meat & Fish, a grocery store with takeout in Martha's Vineyard, told Fox Business Thursday of seeing an uptick in business.

Local officials in Nantucket, meanwhile, have discouraged part-time residents from seeking refuge announcing on Tuesday that they called on the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to limit passenger ferry service to the island.

The nautical Northeast isn’t the only place New Yorkers seem to be flocking to distance themselves. A number of New York City's elite and celebrities -- including Scarlett Johanson and fiance Colin Jost -- have escaped to the Hamptons in recent weeks amid school closures and workplaces operating remotely.

CORONAVIRUS DRIVES WEALTHY TO THE HAMPTONS

And they seem to be racking up quite a tab. Hamptonites are dropping up to $8,000 at upscale supermarkets like Citeralla, and business was up 500 percent last Friday at Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits near East Hampton where customers spend between $400 and $2,000 at a time, the New York Post reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS