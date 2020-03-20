Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Food truck shut by coronavirus delivers meals to homebound seniors

Owner Eddie Chavez said donating extra food from the truck is better than sitting at home 'depressed'

By FOXBusiness
close
Crazy Cubans food truck owners Eddie Chavez and Lissette Rivas are using extra food and supplies to feed seniors in their Tennessee community.video

Food truck impacted by coronavirus shutdowns gives back to community

Crazy Cubans food truck owners Eddie Chavez and Lissette Rivas are using extra food and supplies to feed seniors in their Tennessee community.

Crazy Cubans food truck is embracing Tennessee’s “Volunteer State” motto by giving back to community members while facing the coronavirus by feeding the elderly.

Continue Reading Below

Oak Ridge, Tenn., residents and food truck owners Eddie Chavez and Lissette Rivas are cooking and delivering meals to seniors who are stuck in their homes while coronavirus threats persist.

HOW TO SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Chavez said the shutdown of restaurants affected the food truck industry the same as others, but Crazy Cubans decided to turn it into a positive opportunity.

“Rather than just be upset and just sit at home upset and depressed, we said, you know, we have this food, we have all this meat that we can prep and use instead of letting it go to waste and throwing it away,” Chavez told FOX Business.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Chavez said members of the community have personally reached out to Crazy Cubans asking for assistance, some being seniors who are alone and physically unable to take care of themselves.

Crazy Cubans food truck owners Eddie Chavez and Lissette Rivas tell the story of an elderly woman who asked for their assistance during the coronavirus outbreak.Video

The engaged couple is also collecting and delivering supplies like sanitary products and groceries but Chavez said supplies are running low. To help further their project, the public has gotten involved by donating supplies and giving monetary donations through Crazy Cubans' Go Fund Me and Facebook pages.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS