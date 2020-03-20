Food truck shut by coronavirus delivers meals to homebound seniors

Crazy Cubans food truck is embracing Tennessee’s “Volunteer State” motto by giving back to community members while facing the coronavirus by feeding the elderly.

Oak Ridge, Tenn., residents and food truck owners Eddie Chavez and Lissette Rivas are cooking and delivering meals to seniors who are stuck in their homes while coronavirus threats persist.

Chavez said the shutdown of restaurants affected the food truck industry the same as others, but Crazy Cubans decided to turn it into a positive opportunity.

“Rather than just be upset and just sit at home upset and depressed, we said, you know, we have this food, we have all this meat that we can prep and use instead of letting it go to waste and throwing it away,” Chavez told FOX Business.

Chavez said members of the community have personally reached out to Crazy Cubans asking for assistance, some being seniors who are alone and physically unable to take care of themselves.

The engaged couple is also collecting and delivering supplies like sanitary products and groceries but Chavez said supplies are running low. To help further their project, the public has gotten involved by donating supplies and giving monetary donations through Crazy Cubans' Go Fund Me and Facebook pages.

