Cake mixes now carry 'death' risk as FDA escalates recall to highest danger level over allergen

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has elevated a nationwide recall of cake and bread mixes to a Class I designation, its most serious warning, issued when a product poses a risk of severe illness or death.

The recall, first announced in December, involves 866 bags of mixes from Dallas-based distribution company B.C. Williams Bakery Service. These include 51 bags of Spice Cake Mix, 720 bags of Bread and Roll Mix and 95 bags of Swiss Chocolate Cake Mix, according to the FDA.

The mixes may contain an undeclared milk allergen that could trigger life-threatening reactions in people with milk allergies, local outlet WHNT reported.

A Class I recall involves a "situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," according to the FDA’s website.

Milk allergies, one of the most common food allergies in children, can cause symptoms ranging from vomiting and hives to anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The recalled products were packaged in 50-pound bags.

The recalled items include:

Spice Cake Mix — Batch 221

— Batch 221 Bread and Roll Mix — Lot #072225-217, Lot #072225-218, Lot #080325-200, Lot #080325-201, Lot #081625-203, Lot #081625-204, Lot #092225-222, Lot #092225-223, Lot #092225-224, Lot #092225-225, Lot #092225-226, Lot #092225-227, Lot #092225-228, Lot #101725-208 and Lot #101725-209

— Lot #072225-217, Lot #072225-218, Lot #080325-200, Lot #080325-201, Lot #081625-203, Lot #081625-204, Lot #092225-222, Lot #092225-223, Lot #092225-224, Lot #092225-225, Lot #092225-226, Lot #092225-227, Lot #092225-228, Lot #101725-208 and Lot #101725-209 Swiss Chocolate Cake Mix — Lot #072925-220 and Lot #071825-36

It was not immediately clear where the products were distributed or whether any injuries had been reported.

The upgraded recall comes amid a wave of food safety alerts nationwide.

Thousands of popular products, including Diet Coke and Pringles, are being pulled from some store shelves after federal officials uncovered evidence of rodent and bird contamination at a Midwest distribution center.

Consumers are also being warned to avoid certain cans of Genova Yellowfin Tuna that were mistakenly shipped to stores in nine states despite being recalled last year.

B.C. Williams Bakery Service did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.