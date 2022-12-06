BuzzFeed laying off 12% of workforce to cut costs amid 'challenging macroeconomic conditions'

BuzzFeed announced Tuesday that it's reducing its workforce in an attempt to "weather the economic downturn" that it projects will extend into 2023.

"We are reducing our workforce by approximately 12% and letting many talented colleagues go," CEO Jonah Peretti wrote in a letter to affected workers.

Peretti said the company must adapt, invest in the strategy that serves its audience best and readjust its cost structure.

"Our revenues are being impacted by a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions, and the ongoing audience shift to vertical video, which is still developing from a monetization standpoint," Peretti said. "That requires us to lower our costs."

