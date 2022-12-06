Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jobs

BuzzFeed laying off 12% of workforce to cut costs amid 'challenging macroeconomic conditions'

BuzzFeed projects economic downturn will extend into 2023

close
Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney reveals which stocks could outperform if the US economy is hit with a recession on 'Varney & Co.' video

Big Tech preparing for layoffs as recession looms: Mark Mahaney

Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney reveals which stocks could outperform if the US economy is hit with a recession on 'Varney & Co.'

BuzzFeed announced Tuesday that it's reducing its workforce in an attempt to "weather the economic downturn" that it projects will extend into 2023. 

"We are reducing our workforce by approximately 12% and letting many talented colleagues go," CEO Jonah Peretti wrote in a letter to affected workers. 

Peretti said the company must adapt, invest in the strategy that serves its audience best and readjust its cost structure.

"Our revenues are being impacted by a combination of worsening macroeconomic conditions, and the ongoing audience shift to vertical video, which is still developing from a monetization standpoint," Peretti said. "That requires us to lower our costs." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 