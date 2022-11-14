Amazon plans to lay off 10K employees: report

Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 corporate and technology employees as soon as this week.

The cuts would affect the company's devices organization, retail division and human resources, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

The move would mark the largest job cut in Amazon's history, representing 3% of its corporate employees and 1% of its global workforce, according to the outlet.

Representatives for Amazon did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.