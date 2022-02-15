Busch Light spending $10 million to sponsor every female NASCAR driver

Busch Light is giving female NASCAR drivers a boost.

The beer brand has announced that it will spend $10 million over the next three years to sponsor every female driver over the age of 21 in all of NASCAR's touring series through The Busch Light Accelerate Her Program, the name a play on the word accelerator.

"Busch Light has been an iconic sponsor in NASCAR for decades and we’ve been lucky to witness some of the greatest women drivers in history, but it can’t be argued that the NASCAR Cups Series field is dominated by male drivers," Busch senior brand director Krystyn Stowe said in a media release.

"Through our sponsorship rights and our platform, we’re seizing the opportunity to make historic progress toward gender inclusivity and while the immediate program goals may start here, we hope the sentiment will carry far beyond that, encouraging the broadest level of inclusivity across all sports."

The program will provide car sponsorship, extra track time and media training, and is launching with a roster of seven drivers who currently compete in the ARCA Menards, Camping World Truck and Xfinity series that includes Toni Breidinger, Natalie Decker, Amber Balcaen, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Brittney Zamora, Stephanie Moyer and Melissa Fifield.

A woman has never won a race in one of NASCAR's top three series. Janet Guthrie and Danica Patrick share the best ever finish in the modern era of the Cup Series with sixth-place results, while Sara Christian finished fifth in a Grand National race in 1949.