BurgerFi announces robot to deliver food to customers

Robots are going to start delivering burgers.

As fast-food and fast-casual restaurants continue to navigate a post-pandemic world, many are looking for ways to counteract employee shortages. One burger chain is turning to technology to solve the problem.

BurgerFi announced that it will be utilizing robot named Patty to deliver food to customers’ tables. In a press release, the company explained that the robot is just one of several innovations it hopes to implement in the coming years.

"Patty may be the answer to employee shortages across the hospitality industry," says Karl Goodhew, chief technology officer at BurgerFi. "By integrating automation with human operations, we give our employees the support they need and our guests the experience they crave. Our employees will always be the most important part of the guest experience, and robots allow them to continue to focus on great hospitality."

The robot is programmed with the restaurant’s layout and is able to deliver to food and drinks to customers after they’ve placed their order at the counter. It can also bring trays back to the kitchen and perform minor interactions with customers.

The robot debuted at BurgerFi’s Jupiter, Florida, location.

The chain also detailed several other high-tech improvements it’s testing out. One of these advancements uses QR codes at each table to allow customers to order their food without having to go to the counter. BurgerFi hopes that this method of ordering will help reduce wait times for customers.

BurgerFi also announced that it will be the first restaurant to launch in-car ordering for the new 5G interactive cars set to start production in the summer of 2022. The company teamed up with in-car retailer Mavi.io to bring this update to life.