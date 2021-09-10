Burger King teams with Nelly for line of celebrity-themed meals

Famous people like fast food.

Burger King recently announced that it is teaming up with Nelly, amongst other celebtiries, to promote new menu items. This comes after McDonald’s, one of Burger King’s chief competitors, has launched several successful celebrity-themed meals.

Burger King has created a line of celebrity-themed meals to promote its "Keep it Real Meals," according to a press release obtained by FOX Business. The new line of meals was created to promote that the chain is removing 120 artificial ingredients from its menu items.

The meals, which will be available starting on September 12, are based on three celebrities: Nelly, Larissa Machado (Anitta) and Chase Hudson (LILHUDDY).

The Nelly meal will include a Whopper, small fries and a small Sprite. The Anitta meal, meanwhile, includes an Impossible Whopper, along with small fries and a small Sprite.

The LILHUDDY meal, however, comes with a Spicy Ch’King sandwich, mozzarella sticks and a small chocolate shake.

Yum! Brands, Burger King’s owner, also recently announced that it working to transition to using 100% cage-free eggs across its major brands. The move towards cage-free eggs is a result of a campaign led by the Open Wing Alliance, a coalition that fights the abuse of factory farmed chickens.

In a press release, Aaron Ross, vice president of policy and strategy for the Humane League, said, "We think this is the most impactful cage-free commitment of all time, since Yum! Brands is the world's largest restaurant company. Consumers all around the world have been demanding better for animals, and companies like Yum! Brands are taking action."