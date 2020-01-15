Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get Burger King job offer

Burger King offered Prince Harry a job at the Home of the Whopper nearly a week after the bombshell announcement that as he and his wife Meghan Markle are seeking financial independence from the House of Windsor.

Continue Reading Below

The offer came in the form of a series of tweets seemingly aimed at capitalizing on the attention around "Megxit."

"@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions," the company tweeted Monday.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S 'SUSSEX ROYAL' TRADEMARK OWNED BY CALIFORNIA LAWYER

"You always have a job in our kingdom," the fast-food giant wrote in another tweet alongside a link to its careers page.

All Harry needs to do is click the link in the company's tweet to apply.

Last week, the royal couple announced plans "to step back" as senior members of Britain's royal family, a stunning announcement that underscores the couple's wish to forge a new path for royals in the modern world.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Burger King Argentina also decided to capitalize on the bombshell announcement with satirical ads of its own.

"Dear Dukes, if you're looking for a job, we have a new crown for you," according to an English translation of the company's ad, according to Hoy.

"We found out that the prince and the duchess decided to give up their roles in the royal family and will work to become financially independent," an accompanying open letter reads. "So, we have a proposition for you: Do as thousands of people and take your first steps in the world of work with us. You know that the crown will suit you perfectly."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S CANADA MOVE COULD COST TAXPAYERS $1.3M PER YEAR IN SECURITY EXPENSES

"Also, after so many years of living as dukes, it is time for you to start eating like kings," the letter reads.

Burger King's efforts to snag the royal couple was quickly noticed across social media.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The 35-year-old Harry, the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, is Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson and sixth in line to the British throne. However, "after many months of reflection and internal discussions" the couple decided to become financially independent and to balance their time between the U.K. and North America.

ROYAL COURTIERS CHART PATH FOR PRINCE HARRY'S INDEPENDENCE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.