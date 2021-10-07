Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Burger King, Impossible Foods team up again; this time its for nuggets

Burger King will test the nuggets in Des Moines, Iowa; Boston and Miami

Burger King is slated to be the first fast-food chain to test Impossible Foods’ plant-based chicken nuggets. 

Starting Oct. 11, the fast-food chain – owned by Restaurant Brands International – will test the plant-based nuggets in three select markets: Des Moines, Iowa; Boston and Miami.      

However, this isn't the first time the fast-food chain and the California-based purveyor of meat alternatives have teamed up. In 2019, Burger King began selling the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationwide after a successful test run in seven markets. 

A Burger King in Redwood City, Calif.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu / AP Newsroom)

In fact, a report from inMarket inSights found that restaurants testing the Impossible Whoppers experienced a noteworthy increase in foot traffic.

"In 2019, we became the first quick-service restaurant to serve the award-winning, plant-based Impossible patty and offer the iconic Impossible Whopper," Burger King North America Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty said in a statement. 

Both Impossible Foods and its competitor Beyond Meat found success with realistic plant-based burgers. Now, they're now trying to replicate that in the fast-growing but crowded market for plant-based chicken nuggets. 

U.S. sales of frozen, plant-based chicken tenders and nuggets jumped 29% to $112 million in the 52 weeks ending Aug. 28, according to Nielsen IQ. Sales of conventional frozen tenders and nuggets rose 17% to $1.1 billion in the same period.

Impossible Foods already began selling its soy-based nuggets in September at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and other groceries. They’ll be in 10,000 stores by later this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 