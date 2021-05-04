Burger King gives a taste of its environmentally-friendly packaging

Burger King’s food packaging is going green.

The fast-food chain is subbing out plastic and cardboard for more environmentally-friendly materials for its food containers for its "green packaging pilot program" launching at more than 50 restaurant locations in Miami, the company announced Tuesday.

Alternative materials will include what BK is calling Frypods, for its fries, made with paperboard, cutlery made with plant-based plastic and napkins made with 100% recycled fiber. The company says it will also be testing paper and plant-based straws along with strawless lids, a move the company says could potentially eliminate up to 500 million single-use plastic straws annually.

BK is also testing out two new wrapper options for its Whopper sandwich which would account for 13% and 34% less paper compared to its current wrappers.

"We’re optimistic about our progress and are committed to reducing waste to do our part in creating a more sustainable future," said Matthew Banton, head of innovation and sustainability, Burger King.