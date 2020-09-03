Burger King reveals restaurant redesign with suspended kitchen and exterior to-go lockers

Burgers are making their way to the future.

The world is changing and, apparently, so is Burger King. The restaurant chain recently unveiled new designs for its locations that will fulfill “changing guest demand," according to the company.

In a press release shared with Fox News, Burger King confirmed that the new designs were created by an in-house design team with Restaurant Brands International (Burger King’s parent company). The designs were also created with input from the technology, operations and food innovation teams.

The new restaurants are set to be built in Miami, Latin America and the Caribbean in 2021.

The revamped designs will provide guests with multiple ordering and delivery modes, depending on their needs or wants. The new restaurants will also have a physical footprint that’s 60% smaller than traditional Burger King restaurants, achieved by having the kitchen and the dining room suspended over the drive-thru lanes.

A conveyer belt system will deliver food from the kitchen to the drive-thru.

For guests placing online and delivery orders, coded lockers will be placed on the exterior of the restaurant. Food will be placed directly into these lockers from the kitchen.

“In March our in-house design and tech team accelerated new restaurant design plans and pushed the limits of what a Burger King restaurant could be," said Josh Kobza, chief operating officer for Restaurant Brands International. "We took into consideration how consumer behaviors are changing and our guests will want to interact with our restaurants. The result is a new design concept that is attractive to guests and will allow our franchisees to maximize their return.”