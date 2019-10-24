Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Burger King rolls out Ghost Whopper at 10 locations nationwide

By FOXBusiness
Here’s 10 things about fast-food giant Burger King you may not have known.video

Burger King: 10 facts you didn’t know about the restaurant chain

Here’s 10 things about fast-food giant Burger King you may not have known.

Today is the first day you can buy Burger King's Halloween-inspired Ghost Whopper.

Only at 10 locations nationwide for a limited time, however. It's a typical Whopper with a white cheddar cheese flavored, white sesame seed bun.

$4.59 is the recommended retail price.

The fast food joint rolled out an ad campaign featuring California psychic medium Riz Mirza, who purportedly channeled spirits to taste test the burger at Los Angeles' Alexandria Hotel, know for its Phantom Wing -- "which was created when an entire section of the building was bricked off in the 1930’s after several paranormal sightings."

"It’s beyond belief to experience this taste,” one spirit said in the ad. Another spirit took some issue with the offering: "It's filth!"

The 10 participating restaurants are:

  • 19901 Van Dyke Road, Detroit, Michigan
  • 3951 New Covington Pike, Memphis, Tennessee
  • 2400 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 2834 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, Arizona
  • 822 Evans Road, Suite 107, San Antonio, Texas
  • 6135 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, California
  • 35 Powell Street, San Francisco, California
  • 5918 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, Georgia
  • 1601 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, South Carolina
  • 2423 South Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, Louisiana

