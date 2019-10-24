Burger King rolls out Ghost Whopper at 10 locations nationwide

Today is the first day you can buy Burger King's Halloween-inspired Ghost Whopper.

Continue Reading Below

Only at 10 locations nationwide for a limited time, however. It's a typical Whopper with a white cheddar cheese flavored, white sesame seed bun.

$4.59 is the recommended retail price.

The fast food joint rolled out an ad campaign featuring California psychic medium Riz Mirza, who purportedly channeled spirits to taste test the burger at Los Angeles' Alexandria Hotel, know for its Phantom Wing -- "which was created when an entire section of the building was bricked off in the 1930’s after several paranormal sightings."

"It’s beyond belief to experience this taste,” one spirit said in the ad. Another spirit took some issue with the offering: "It's filth!"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 10 participating restaurants are:

19901 Van Dyke Road, Detroit, Michigan

3951 New Covington Pike, Memphis, Tennessee

2400 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2834 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, Arizona

822 Evans Road, Suite 107, San Antonio, Texas

6135 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, California

35 Powell Street, San Francisco, California

5918 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, Georgia

1601 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, South Carolina

2423 South Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, Louisiana

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS