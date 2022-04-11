Expand / Collapse search
Bugatti is recalling a single $3 million car with a screw loose

Could pose a safety risk in the event of a crash

Automotive recalls typically involve many cars and cost millions of dollars, but Bugatti is recalling one car that's worth millions.

Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti will only build 500 Chirons. (Bugatti)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced that the ultra-luxury automaker is recalling a 2018 Chiron with a screw loose.

Bugatti Chiron

A Bugatti Chrion set an unofficial production car speed record of over 300 mph. (Bugatti)

The Chiron is powered by a 1,500 hp 16-cylinder engine and some models are capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. Prices for various models range from around $3 million to $19 million and only 500 will be built. The first was delivered to a customer in March 2017 and the entire run is sold out and should be completed this year.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire is a one-of-a-kind version of the Chiron that was sold for $19 million. (Bugatti)

The affected vehicle was built on Nov. 16, 2017, with one of the two screws fastening a front frame support tightened to 50% of the recommended torque, which could pose a safety risk in a crash. An investigation of all Chirons prior to March 3, 2022, found that no others have the issue.

This isn't the first unique recall for one of Volkswagen Group's affiliated exotic brands. Last year, Lamborghini discovered that one of its $500,000+ Aventador SVJ Roadsters had a loose screw on an oil line that could've posed a fire risk had fluid leaked from the system.