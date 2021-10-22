Bud Light Seltzer announces egg nog flavored holiday drink

Each Christmas season, families across the country break out the egg nog. The popular holiday drink can be mixed with a variety of other flavors, including alcohol.

This year, however, Bud Light is trying something new by adding an egg nog-flavored hard-seltzer to its 2021 Ugly Sweater Pack

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to a press release, a variety of holiday-themed flavors will be featured this year, including one called Seltzer Nog. The pack will also include Sugar Plum, Cherry Cordial and Cranberry flavored seltzers.

TACO BELL GIVING AWAY FREE BREAKFAST BURRITOS AS A WAKE-UP REMINDER

Bud Light’s vice president of marketing Andy Goeler said, "With our core focus on innovation and flavor, Bud Light Seltzer continues to bring ‘The Loudest Flavors’ in the industry with great-tasting products that deliver fans the perfect seltzer for every occasion. After launching our first-ever Ugly Sweater pack last-year to rave reviews, there was never a doubt that we were going to bring it back this year, adding new, festive flavors to help fans make this holiday season even more memorable and fun."

The egg nog flavored drink is described as having "sweet cinnamon and vanilla flavors" that have been combined with the "bubbliness of a seltzer."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bud Light debuted the Ugly Sweater Pack as part of its hard seltzer line-up last Christmas. All of the flavors in this year’s edition are new, except for the Cranberry Hard Seltzer, which was included in last year’s pack as well.

The pack, which includes 12 slim cans, will be available starting Nov. 1.