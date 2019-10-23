Expand / Collapse search
Airbnb gives Barbie fans a chance to live the dream at celebrity doll's Malibu mansion

By FOXBusiness
If you've ever dreamed about living like Barbie, the eternally youthful jet-setter with the perfect clothes, car and house, this is your chance.

Fans can book a stay starting Wednesday at the Mattel doll's iconic home in the heart of Malibu, California, for $60 a night. The catch? It can only be booked once, from Sunday, Oct. 27, to Tuesday, Oct. 29, and only four people are allowed.

The home, a recreation of the doll's best-known residence, boasts three floors with two bedrooms, two baths and ocean views. The amenities include a personal cinema, infinity pool and outdoor meditation zone. In addition, every corner of the house "reflects Barbie’s lifetime as a role model to young women everywhere," Airbnb said.

Guests shouldn't count on hanging out with Barbie herself. But world-class fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad as well as pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers will be there, the company said.

Muhammad will give guests fencing lessons while Meyers will take them on a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center.

Airbnb will also make a donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, begun in 2018 to provide girls with the resources they need to turn their dreams into reality.

