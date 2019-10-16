Expand / Collapse search
Jim Beam offers Airbnb rental, 'Kentucky hospitality' for the price of a bourbon bottle

By Fox Business
The Jim Beam family is opening its home to overnight guests for the same price as a bottle of its premium, extra-aged Jim Beam Black bourbon: $23.

The first-ever rental on the company's distillery grounds, it's available only on Airbnb, and follows a listing of the British castle where "Downtown Abbey" is filmed. Guests -- old enough to drink legally, of course -- will be able to “live like one of Jim Beam’s seven generations of master distillers" at the company's American Stillhouse property in Clermont, Kentucky, starting Oct. 21 and through the end of the year.

"We like to say that anyone who visits us comes as friends and leaves as family, said Fred Noe, a master distiller and Airbnb property host. ”So we're thrilled to welcome our extended family for some bourbon and Kentucky hospitality."

There’s “no better time to experience bourbon country” than during the cool, crisp months of fall, Noe said.

The posting on Airbnb promises the opportunity to explore the grounds as well as a tour and tasting at the distillery.

Built in 1919, the distillery's rustic house boasts three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, nearby fishing docks and a bar fully stocked with premium Jim Beam bourbons.

Jim Beam Brands Co., a subsidiary of American Brands, Inc., is the largest domestically owned liquor company in the United States. It’s 200-year-old brand Jim Beam remains the single largest contributor to the firm's nearly $1.27 billion in annual revenue, according to Reference for Business. 