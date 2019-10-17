Expand / Collapse search
Airbnb unveils Barbie Malibu dream home

By FOXBusiness
Airbnb announces plan to go public in 2020

One lucky Barbie fan will have the chance to rent their dream house for the price of $60 per night.

For the first time, the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse will be available on Airbnb, giving a fan and up to three friends the chance to re-live their childhood.

However, this is a once in a lifetime chance, as the "Dreamhouse" will only be booked once.

Beginning Oct. 23, fans will have a chance to book a two-night stay at the dreamhouse located in the heart of Malibu, California from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29 only.

The home boasts three floors with two bedrooms and two baths accompanied by ocean views, a pool and a personal cinema.

Airbnb said it will make a donation to one of the charities involved in The Barbie Dream Gap Project on behalf of the guests.

In 2018, Barbie launched the global initiative to give girls the resources and support they need to continue believing in themselves.

