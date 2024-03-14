Boeing plane forced to make emergency landing at LAX after possible mechanical issue
The American Airlines flight took off from Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas and landed safely at the Los Angeles airport
An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in California Wednesday evening after its pilot reported a possible mechanical issue, the airline said.
Flight 345, which took off from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, reported the issue with the Boeing 777 plane and ultimately landed at the Los Angeles International Airport at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday without any incident, American Airlines said in a statement on Thursday.
"The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally," it added.
This is at least the sixth reported incident involving a Boeing plane in the past week.
"There are some reports that it was a blown tire, but American is not confirming that," FOX Business' Cheryl Casone reported Thursday morning.
FOX Business reached out to Boeing for additional information, but a Boeing spokesperson deferred to American Airlines. FOX Business also reached out to American Airlines, but a response was not immediately received.
There were no reported injuries by the crew and passengers from the emergency landing.
The aircraft is a 23-year-old Boeing 777 plane, according to Airfleets Aviation.
Boeing planes have reported several, unrelated issues in recent days.
On Monday, United Airlines Flight 830, which was heading from Sydney to San Francisco, was forced to turn around mid-flight due to a fuel leak.
The Boeing 777-300 plane was carrying 167 passengers and 16 crew members when it returned to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport in Australia.
Hours earlier, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that was traveling from Sydney to Auckland experienced a technical issue that resulted in injuries to 50 passengers.
Last week, a United Airlines flight traveling from San Francisco to Osaka, Japan, was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles after a tire fell from the aircraft, KTLA reported.
The plane, a Boeing 777-20, was carrying 235 passengers, 10 flight attendants and 4 pilots, when it departed at 11:23 a.m., per the outlet.
Reuters contributed to this report.