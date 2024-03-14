Expand / Collapse search
Boeing plane forced to make emergency landing at LAX after possible mechanical issue

The American Airlines flight took off from Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas and landed safely at the Los Angeles airport

Boeing will be 'forever assessing' safety protocols: Billy Nolen

An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in California Wednesday evening after its pilot reported a possible mechanical issue, the airline said.

Flight 345, which took off from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, reported the issue with the Boeing 777 plane and ultimately landed at the Los Angeles International Airport at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday without any incident, American Airlines said in a statement on Thursday.

"The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally," it added. 

This is at least the sixth reported incident involving a Boeing plane in the past week.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLANE TURNS BACK AROUND TO AIRPORT MID-FLIGHT DUE TO CARGO DOOR CONCERN

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max takes off on a test flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 2, 2020.

Flight 345, which took off from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, reported the issue with the Boeing 777 plane and ultimately landed at LAX on Wednesday evening, March 13.  (COOPER NEILL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"There are some reports that it was a blown tire, but American is not confirming that," FOX Business' Cheryl Casone reported Thursday morning.

FOX Business reached out to Boeing for additional information, but a Boeing spokesperson deferred to American Airlines. FOX Business also reached out to American Airlines, but a response was not immediately received.

There were no reported injuries by the crew and passengers from the emergency landing.

An American Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport

The aircraft is a 23-year-old Boeing 777 plane, according to Airfleets Aviation.

Boeing planes have reported several, unrelated issues in recent days.

BOEING FAILED 33 OUT OF 89 AUDITS DURING FAA EXAMINATION: REPORT

On Monday, United Airlines Flight 830, which was heading from Sydney to San Francisco, was forced to turn around mid-flight due to a fuel leak.

The Boeing 777-300 plane was carrying 167 passengers and 16 crew members when it returned to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport in Australia.

Hours earlier, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that was traveling from Sydney to Auckland experienced a technical issue that resulted in injuries to 50 passengers.

The flight, UA 35, bound for Osaka, Japan, lost a tire during takeoff at San Francisco International Airport on Thursday. The landing gear tire fell to the ground, damaging several parked vehicles at the airport. (Credit: CALI PLANES/ YouTube) video

WATCH: United Airlines flight bound for Japan loses tire on takeoff

Last week, a United Airlines flight traveling from San Francisco to Osaka, Japan, was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles after a tire fell from the aircraft, KTLA reported.  

The plane, a Boeing 777-20, was carrying 235 passengers, 10 flight attendants and 4 pilots, when it departed at 11:23 a.m., per the outlet.

Reuters contributed to this report.