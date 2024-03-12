Boeing failed 33 out of 89 audits during FAA examination: report

The federal audit of plane manufacturer Boeing found over thirty failures in the company's operations.

The investigation — launched earlier this year following an incident in which an air panel blew off an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight — was conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Boeing failed 33 aspects of the audit with a total of 97 points of noncompliance, according to The New York Times. The company passed 56 points of the audit.

The paper cited an internal slide presentation produced by the FAA and provided to the outlet.

Spirit AeroSystems, which produces parts of Boeing 737 Max planes' fuselage, was also audited and failed seven of thirteen audit points, the outlet reported.

The slide presentation reported one instance of Spirit mechanics using Dawn liquid soap to lubricate a door seal and cleaning it with a cheesecloth, saying the process was "vague and unclear on what specifications/actions are to be followed or recorded by the mechanic."

The audit was prompted by the Jan. 5 incident when a new Boeing 737 Max 9 had its plug door panel blow off during an Alaska Airlines flight at 16,000 feet, which caused the cabin to depressurize and the flight to return safely to Portland International Airport in Oregon.

The door panel appeared to be missing four key bolts , according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) that was released last month.

The FAA has given Boeing 90 days to outline its action plan in response to the audit's findings.

Previously, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said Boeing must develop a comprehensive plan to address "systemic quality control issues" following an all-day meeting with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and the aerospace giant's safety team.

"Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements," Whitaker said following last week's meeting. "Making foundational change will require a sustained effort from Boeing's leadership, and we are going to hold them accountable every step of the way, with mutually understood milestones and expectations."

John Barnett, the whistleblower that publicly raised doubts about Boeing's production standards was found dead this week. Investigators claim his death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

