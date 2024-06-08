Boeing jet engine seen spewing fire on Air Canada flight: 'Heart in mouth moment'

Social media went ablaze on Friday, after an X account posted video of an Air Canada flight appearing to catch on fire.

Air Canada recently addressed concerns about the flight, AC 872, which departed from Toronto en route to Paris on June 5. Officials said that the Boeing 777 aircraft carried 389 passengers and 13 crew members.

The video, which was shot by an onlooker on the runway, showed the aircraft ascending hundreds of feet in the air while flames began sparking near its engine. The plane landed soon after.

"Heart in mouth moment. Wouldn't blame the passengers for not wanting to fly after that plane returned safely..." one X user wrote in response to the footage.

"This makes [me] not want to fly," another said.

In a statement published on Friday, Air Canada explained that the fire was caused by an "engine issue that was determined to be a compressor stall."

"The aircraft landed normally, and it was met by first responder vehicles as a precaution before it taxied to the gate on its own," the airline's press release read. "Passengers were accommodated on another aircraft later that same evening."

Officials also explained what exactly happened with the jet's engine in the video.

"Video posted to the internet of the incident shows the engine at the point of the compressor stall, which can happen with a turbine engine when its aerodynamics are affected," Air Canada added. "This can be caused by various factors, but the result is the flow of air through the engine is disrupted, causing fuel to ignite further down the engine, which is why flames are visible in the video. It is not the engine itself on fire."

The airline also noted that, thanks to its well-trained pilots, the situation "was quickly stabilized as per [Air Canada's] standard procedures and the aircraft landed normally."

"Great job Air Canada, always feel like I am in good hands stepping on an AC flight," one Canadian wrote sarcastically.

"Why are there so many aircraft incidents lately… looking dodgy," a different X user said.

Other social media users commended the pilots who safely landed the aircraft.

"Kudos to the pilots, the tower and all those involved. Listening to the audio the professionalism was amazing," a commentator said.

"Congrats to the pilots who handled the situation super well," another applauded.

This latest incident is one of many recent mishaps with Boeing planes. Last month, a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flying from Doha to Dublin hit extreme turbulence and left 12 passengers injured.

Also in May, a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER jet fell 178 feet in 4.6 seconds, killing a passenger and injuring dozens of others. The flight made an emergency landing in Bangkok.

Air Canada did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.