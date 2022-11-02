Expand / Collapse search
BOBS from Skechers donates to North American animal shelters with every purchase

Charitable apparel brand has raised over $9M to help more than 1.7M shelter pets to date

Looking to feel warm and fuzzy both inside and out?

BOBS from Skechers is making those cozy holiday feelings a reality by giving back to shelter pets with every customer purchase of shoes and apparel.

BOBS’ charitable line includes comfy slippers, sneakers and other branded apparel.

Each purchase makes donations possible to shelter dogs and cats across North America.

BOBS from Skechers has raised over $9 million to date, the company says, to help more than 1.7 million shelter pets over the last seven years.

BOBS from Skechers adoption kitten

A kitten sits inside a BOBS bucket hat at a Skechers adoption event. (BOBS from Skechers / Fox News)

This includes more than 1.2 million rescued pets in the United States and Canada.

"BOBS from Skechers is a one-stop shop for animal lovers," the company said in a statement.

BOBS from Skechers apparel

The BOBS from Skechers line of apparel gives back to shelter pets in need. (BOBS from Skechers / Fox News)

"When choosing a holiday gift for a loved one, there’s nothing better than picking something that’ll make them happy, while also giving back to a cause that’s close to their heart."

BOBS from Skechers has also teamed up with Petco Love, a national nonprofit with a mission to inspire change for animals and encourage pet adoptions.

Petco Love, alongside other animal welfare partner organizations, has hosted adoption events at Skechers retail stores across the country. 

BOBS from Skechers pets

A woman modeling a BOBS from Skechers apparel cuddles up with a pup. (BOBS from Skechers / Fox News)

"These animal adoption events are the latest in Skechers’ lifesaving commitment to help save and support shelter pets," the company said.

To learn more about how to purchase BOBS products and make a difference in the lives of pets in need, visit bobsfromskechers.com.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc., is headquartered in southern California.