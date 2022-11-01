New England celebrates Veterans Day, restaurants serve over 20,000 free, 'scratch-made' meals to heroes

A New England restaurant brand is not giving up on America’s heroes — far from it.

Tuscan Brands, the group that owns eateries such as Boston’s Tuscan Kitchen, is continuing its tradition of inviting military veterans to enjoy a family-style, multi-course meal — for free — on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Tuscan Brands Enterprises founder and CEO Joseph Faro told FOX Business in an interview that his restaurants have served over 20,000 veterans and their families ever since the company started the tradition in 2010.

MILITARY VETERANS BENEFIT FROM BBQ SAUCE: SAILOR JERRY GIVES 100% OF PROFITS TO SUPPORT AMERICA'S HEROES

The New Hampshire native said that while other restaurants may close on Veterans Day, Tuscan’s tradition to serve those who have served our country has "never changed."

"And that has really spawned some amazing experiences," he said.

"It's a big deal. Our staff loves it."

"It's a lot of work. It's thousands and thousands of pounds of food, it’s thousands of people — but it's a very happy day," he said.

ARMY VETERAN TURNS COLLEGE STARTUP INTO $40M HEALTH AND FITNESS BRAND: ‘GO ONE MORE’

The "scratch-made" meal, according to the company, is a traditional Italian feast.

This year's menu includes Tuscan Kitchen’s signature penne bolognese.

It's a roast pork tenderloin paired with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and roasted carrots for the second course, plus a freshly baked cookie and Italian dark roasted coffee for dessert.

"You don’t want to eat breakfast," Faro said. "Come very hungry."

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD SET TO HAND OUT ITS 200 MILLIONTH GIFT BOX THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Participating restaurants include Tuscan Kitchen locations in Boston; Burlington, Massachusetts; and Salem, New Hampshire — as well as Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar in Newburyport, Massachusetts, and Toscana Italian Chop House & Wine Bar in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022.

Veterans and a guest can RSVP at the restaurant located in their town by calling or visiting tuscanbrands.com/veteransday.

"My family and I try to get to every single restaurant," Faro said.

"We feed thousands of people and we're proud to do it — and we're never going to stop doing it."

The founder shared that the idea first sprouted as a practice run for the brand-new Tuscan Kitchen that opened in Salem in November 2010.

"I said, ‘You know what? Why don't we practice on Veterans Day by inviting every veteran in the Merrimack Valley to come eat for free?’" he said.

MACKENZIE SCOTT DONATES NEARLY $85M TO GIRL SCOUTS

"I really didn't know what was going to happen … but 1,500 people came. And that was the first day we opened Tuscan Kitchen."

Since then, Faro said feedback from the community has been nothing but positive. The company continues to show its appreciation for America’s men and women who have made incredible sacrifices for our nation.

"I think that one thing that everybody can agree on is just the unbelievable gratitude that we all have for our young men and women that have sacrificed for us," he said.

"We know that freedom's not free, and we pray that they come home safe … So when they do come home, it's nice for them to realize how appreciated they are."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As a first-generation Sicilian immigrant who grew up in his parents’ bakery in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Faro remembered how his mother would always feed the homeless at the end of the day.

After asking his mother why she gave away so much food when they worked hard to sell it, she shared a message that stuck with her son forever.

"She said, ‘You know what, Joey? The more positive energy you put back into the world, the more positive energy goes back into us.’"

"’And we want to help these people so that all of our prayers will be with them and their prayers, in turn, will be with us.’"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"And that's never left me," he said of his mom's story.

Tuscan Brands has also kept up its reputation of giving back through its partnership with the Boys and Girls Club, as well as an annual Italian car show to benefit the homeless.