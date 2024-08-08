Boar's Head recall: Minnesota pregnant woman sues deli meat maker after contracting listeria

A pregnant woman from Minnesota who said she "nearly lost her unborn child" is now suing Boar's Head because she says she was infected by listeria after eating the company's deli meat sold at a Publix supermarket in Florida.

The lawsuit from Ashley Solberg comes amid a multi-state outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.

Boar's Head recently recalled 7 million pounds' worth of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The lawsuit, which was filed in the District of Minnesota on Wednesday, is the first federal lawsuit following the mass recall.

BOAR'S HEAD RECALLS 7 MILLION POUNDS OF DELI MEAT AFTER BEING LINKED TO LISTERIA OUTBREAK

The suit alleges that the 36-week pregnant woman developed a severe illness and was hospitalized after consuming the tainted deli meat.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pregnant women are 10 times more likely than other people to be infected with the bacteria.

The risks of a listeria infection during pregnancy include miscarriage, premature labor, low-birth-weight infants and infant death, the lawsuit said, citing the CDC.

Because the mother can easily pass the infection to her unborn child, the CDC said, an infected baby can also develop a range of health issues, including intellectual disability, paralysis, seizures, blindness or impairments of the brain, heart or kidney.

Solberg seeks "an amount far greater than" $75,000 for damages.

The lawsuit said that after consuming the deli meat, Solberg "started to become severely ill, suffering from diarrhea, fever, chills, headaches, and body aches, among other symptoms."

BOAR'S HEAD RECALL: WOMAN FILES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST DELI COMPANY

Testing verified that Solberg was infected with listeria, and sample testing from the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC matched it to the outbreak strain, the lawsuit said.

Solberg was hospitalized for six days and given intensive antibiotic treatment to protect her unborn child, which continued after her release.

"Even today, Plaintiff is concerned about the lasting impact of the infection just before her labor and delivery," the lawsuit states.

According to OFT Food and Safety Lawyers, the law firm representing Solberg, she was left frightened after developing listeria.

"The impact of this bacteria on parents is devastating and frightening," attorney Brendan Flaherty said in a statement. "Often the pregnant woman has few, if any, symptoms, even as the bacteria works its way into the amniotic fluid, damaging or destroying the fetus. The human cost of this bacteria is so high that food manufacturers must take every possible measure to seek out and eliminate Listeria in production facilities."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the CDC:

3 people have died

43 people have reported illnesses

43 people have been hospitalized

Outbreaks were reported in 13 states (Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin)

FOX Business has reached out to Boar's Head, Publix and Flaherty for comment.