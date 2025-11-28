Boar's Head cheese recalled over listeria risk

Boar's Head cheese is being recalled due to the potential presence of listeria monocytogenes.

Supreme Deli is assisting with a product recall after Ambriola Company, a supplier of Boar’s Head, reported that certain batches of its pecorino Romano cheese may be contaminated with the bacteria, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Two cheese items sold under the Boar’s Head brand, Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese and the FS Grated Romano Cheese, are included in the recall.

BOAR'S HEAD PLANT HAD DOZENS OF VIOLATIONS, DUBBED 'LISTERIA FACTORY' BY LAWYER

Out of an abundance of caution, Boar’s Head has made the decision to withdraw all products Ambriola Company produces for Boar’s Head. This includes pre-cut pecorino Romano, which is not part of the recall.

The recalled items were distributed in Kroger retail stores located in Kentucky and Indiana. They are also packed in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of deli salads and wraps, according to the notice.

Ambriola Company discovered the potential contamination and issued a Class I recall for the items. Recalls are classified by I, II or III to indicate the relative degree of health hazard.

BOAR'S HEAD DEADLY LISTERIA OUTBREAK: FOOD SAFETY LAWYER ASKS CONGRESS TO INVESTIGATE

A Class I recall is defined as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

Listeria is particularly harmful to people aged 65 and older, as well as women who are pregnant or people with weakened immune systems.

Even with mild illness, listeria can cause the loss of pregnancy or premature birth, as well as serious illness or death in newborns.

To date, there haven't been any illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date for items purchased from Supreme.

Consumers are warned to discard the product.

The recall comes months after Boar’s Head announced that the meat packaging plant in Virginia that was tied to a deadly listeria outbreak would reopen this year.

BOAR'S HEAD VIRGINIA PLANT TO REOPEN A YEAR AFTER DEADLY LISTERIA OUTBREAK

Boar’s Head told FOX Business that it's been working with the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to develop "a plan to re-open our Jarratt facility in a measured, deliberate way in the coming months."

The company said it "has an unwavering commitment to food safety and quality," which the company says is reflected in its recent enhancements to its practices and protocols.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The USDA told FOX Business that it required the company to provide extensive evidence that it can produce safe food for the American people before lifting the suspension under strict conditions and continued scrutiny.