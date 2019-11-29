Black Friday flight delays mount amid weather concerns

Holiday travel troubles continued into Friday morning with more than 220 flight delays and five cancellations reported as regions throughout the nation have been hit with severe storms earlier this week ,weather and flight records show.

Continue Reading Below

Information provided by FlightAware’s “Misery Map” shows 3 flights from Colorado’s Denver International Airport were canceled between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service had issued a dense fog advisory in the region until 11 a.m. Fog, and rain or snow was expected throughout the day.

Meanwhile, 221 others were delayed at airports. Denver Airport also showed the highest number of delays, with 57 flights being held back between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

San Francisco International Airport also reported two flight cancelations throughout the morning. A cold front had moved through the Bay Area late Thursday and into Friday, bringing with it rain and snow. The area is expected to experience high winds, the National Weather Service reported.

MORE THAN 150 THANKSGIVING DAY FLIGHTS STILL DELAYED

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport reported 15 flight delays, as severe weather passed through, according to the National Weather Service, while 12 planes were stalled at Salt Lake City International Airport, while Utah was hit with snow showers that are expected to continue into the night. Los Angeles International, Dallas Love Field, Minneapolis−Saint Paul International – which experienced a blizzard Thanksgiving Day – Phoenix Sky Harbor International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports each saw 11 delays, data shows.

Multiple delays were also reported at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, as well as Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport, among others.

Meanwhile, meteorologists reported a "large storm" would be moving from east to west throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service forecasted heavy snow, winds and freezing rain to travel from the west into the Midwest and the Northern Plains. Those in the Northern Rockies through the Northern Plains, Wisconsin, Minnesota and northern Michigan can expect more than 8 inches of snow, in some cases areas could see around 18 inches.

Meteorologists also predicted severe weather, including heavy rain spanning from the Southwest to Tennessee, Mississippi and the Ohio Valleys, according to the service.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Friday flights were largely up-and-running after the clock struck midnight and as the morning progressed. There were 24 flight delays reported around 2 a.m. – six of which were at San Francisco International Airport, where the initial flight had also been canceled, and Los Angeles International Airport. Four other flights were delayed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

Despite severe wind, snow and ice reported nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday's air-travel conditions had largely improved. That said, flights were apparently at their dodgiest between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., when delays reached a peak of 230, FlightAware data showed.

TSA READY FOR BUSY HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIOD: ACTING HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY