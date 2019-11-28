More than 150 Thanksgiving Day flights still delayed

On the heels of a busy two days of travel that peaked with more than 660 simultaneous flight delays and 125 cancellations nationwide, the number of airport hiccups nationwide has decreased, but not quite settled, according to flight records.

Information provided by FlightAware’s “Misery Map” shows only one flight was canceled so far in the United States on Thanksgiving Day, while 153 were delayed between 8 a.m. and noon Thursday as of 10:45 a.m.

There were 17 flights delayed leaving Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in Illinois, and 14 others were delayed at Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah, according to that data. Eleven flights were being held up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, while both Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport in Minnesota and Denver International Airport in Colorado reported 10 delays each.

Behind Boston Logan International Airport, where eight flights were running behind, multiple airports nationwide reported having between three to seven delays.

Thursday’s airport conditions were a major improvement from Wednesday night, when 664 flights were delayed between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. More than 50 delays each were reported at Boston Logan Airport, where four flights were also canceled, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, which also experienced a flight cancellation, and O’Hare Airport.

Meanwhile, the day earlier, 125 flights were canceled between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday – 111 of the cancellations being reported at Denver Airport.

Heavy snow and wind shut down highways Tuesday in Colorado and Wyoming, closed schools in Nebraska and forced more than 1,000 travelers to sleep overnight in Denver’s airport after hundreds of flights were canceled just as Thanksgiving travel moved into high gear.

The storm then headed toward South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, while a “bomb cyclone” weather phenomenon toppled trees, knocked out power and dumped snow as it barreled into California and Oregon — making for a double whammy of early wintry weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.