Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit against Kardashians sees demands eclipsing $100M: What she’s asking for

Blac Chyna is yet to back down from a hefty defamation lawsuit she filed five years ago against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner cohort as jury selection in the high-profile case commenced on Monday.

In the more than $100 million complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, the former reality star, 33, whose real name is Angela Renée White, alleges the powerful family conspired against her to get the TV show "Rob & Chyna" canceled, and that move greatly hindered her ability to earn income in other ways that naturally would have come as an extension of her fame from the series and social media influence.

Other alleged offenses listed in the complaint include assault and harassment from Rob and defamation at the hands of his mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Chyna and Rob began dating in January 2016 and by April had become engaged.

Camera crews began filming the ex-lovebirds for their "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" spinoff with the first season capping off when they welcomed a daughter named Dream Kardashian – Rob’s first child and Chyna’s second.

However, it was midway through the filming of the second season of "Rob & Chyna" that the couple split and the series was placed in limbo.

A source at the time of their March breakup told Entertainment Tonight that the couple was working on co-parenting their daughter.

"[Rob and Chyna] realize Dream will connect them for life, and it’s not worth it for them to fight and get dramatic about their breakup," the source said. "They’re forever connected by that beautiful girl, so there can’t be any bad blood."

In the months following the show’s cancelation, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the family alleging it "flexed its muscle" to E! executives behind the scenes to have the show pulled despite its success and the claim that "Rob & Chyna" was set to air a second season centered on the former couple’s lives as co-parents to their daughter.

Furthermore, in July 2017, Rob took to Instagram to accuse Chyna of cheating, being an alcoholic and drug addict, and exploiting him for his money. He posted a series of graphic photos Chyna allegedly sent to him.

"You will never see Dream again unless you stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E," Kardashian wrote in one post. "When was the last time you realized your daughter [has] been with me instead of that crazy house that you bring men in and out[?] I never been this disrespected in my life by a woman. A woman I just paid 16K rent and Ferrari I just bought and lambo and 400K in jewelry. Damn."

He continued with screenshots of text conversations allegedly between him and "one of the men Chyna [has] been f--king in the bed that we lay in with our baby under the roof that I pay for."

"Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone, but no I’m such [a] great husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could," another post read.

Rob’s Instagram was taken down later that day, but he switched social media platforms and continued his diatribe on Twitter, alleging that Chyna had a baby with him "out of spite" to her ex, rapper Tyga with whom she shares a son named King.

At the time, Chyna retained attorney Lisa Bloom, who would release a statement saying she is "proud to represent Blac Chyna as she stands up for her rights as a woman and as a mother against" Rob.

"Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal," Bloom warned. "Cyberbullying your ex is harassment."

The revenge porn lawsuit is set to head to trial in early May.

Chyna has doubled down on her complaint against the Kardashians and recently rejected a settlement offer of an undisclosed amount from the family’s lawyer, Michael G. Rhodes, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Chyna’s attorney said in a recently filed motion that "[Chyna] is fully competent to testify about the terms of the contract, i.e. her Talent Agreement with NBCUniversal, of which she is personally aware, including the episodic rate of $92,500, that after Season 2 was approved by NBCUniversal she was guaranteed payment for eight episodes, and that she never signed or authorized an amendment to her Talent Agreement."

The documents also break down what Chyna believes she is owed from the "elaborate and conniving" plot to shutter her earnings to the tune of a more than $100 million – which includes $44 million in previous economic damages calculated over the last five years before the trial, to the tune of $5 million in alleged lost income from club appearances, $7.8 million for two seasons per year of "Rob & Chyna," $31 million in lost social media income and $64 million in future damages over the course of the next 10 years.

The demand in monetary breakdown includes $11 million in alleged lost television appearances, $7 million from club appearances and $46 million in social media posts.

Attorneys for both parties named in the complaint did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ requests for comment.

