Bissell steamers recalled in response to dozens of 'serious' burn injuries

Bissell is recalling nearly 2 million of its home steam cleaners in response to over 100 reports of serious burn injuries from one of its attachments, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



The brand's Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni Steam Cleaners are specifically affected by the recall, and the CPSC report says the attachments can "unexpectedly" detach from the steamer, resulting in the user being exposed to hot steam or water, possibly posing a "serious burn hazard."



According to the CPSC, Bissell received 206 reports of steam escaping from cleaners and 161 people reporting burn injuries. There was one report of a person receiving a second-degree or partial thickness burn.

About 1.7 million steamers were recalled in the U.S. alone, while 96,000 units were recalled in Canada, according to the CPSC.

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The affected steamers were sold between October 2024 and March 2026 through department stores, including Target and Walmart, in addition to online through Amazon or the Bissell website.



A spokesperson for Bissell told FOX Business in a statement the company will continue to work alongside the CPSC, and suggested following its website for news about other affected steamer models.



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"At Bissell, we are passionate about designing safe and reliable cleaning products," the statement said.



"Consumer safety is our top priority, and we are working in full cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada to voluntarily recall the attachments of our Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni."



The brand has previously recalled a different model of its steamer, the Steamshot Deluxe, which is no longer available for purchase.



FOX Business reported in 2024 the recall of 3.2 million steamers also due to 157 reports of "minor burn injuries." There were also 26 other incidents of hot steam being expelled from steamers that did not result in injuries.

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Owners of the recalled cleaners are urged to stop using the attachments.

They can contact Bissell for new attachments at steamshot2026.com.



FOX Business's Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.