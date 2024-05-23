Billy Joel has quite a real estate footprint in New York and Florida

Well-known singer Billy Joel reportedly added to his real estate footprint with the acquisition of an East Hampton, New York property.

The musical artist behind songs like "Uptown Girl" and "Piano Man" owns homes in both New York and Florida, according to the New York Post and other outlets. He was raised in the former of those two states, specifically on Long Island.

Joel has seen major success during his career, notching over 150 million sales of his records and receiving five Grammy awards. He turned 75 years old earlier in the month.

The following are pieces of real estate reportedly linked to the highly-successful singer. FOX Business reached out to a Joel representative for comment

New York

The property in East Hampton that Joel bought in December sits on five acres of land, the New York Post reported earlier in the month.

It came with both a house and a barn, a Zillow listing for the home indicated.

In the house, there are several thousand square feet of space, including multiple bedrooms and bathrooms. Meanwhile, the property contains plenty of features for horse-riding, according to the listing.

Buying it cost Joel about $10.7 million, per the New York Post.

Elsewhere on Long Island, in Sag Harbor, the "We Didn’t Start the Fire" singer owns a place, according to reports.

The arguably best-known piece of real estate linked to Joel in New York is the Middlesea property in Centre Island he has called his for over two decades. It spans 26 acres and borders the water on three sides, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The real estate company said in June of last year that the property’s 20,000-square-foot primary house, replete with five bedrooms, "reflects its storied past, with fine architectural detailing and thoughtful ornamentation" such as cathedral ceilings.

Last year, Joel attempted to sell Middlesea, asking for $49 million, and indicated during a New Year’s Eve concert that he still wants to offload it after finishing some work on it, per Page Six.

He reportedly said in jest that he was "gonna spend a little more time in Florida like old Jewish guys from Long Island" while still having a presence in New York.

Florida

In South Florida, a massive Mediterranean-style home belongs to Joel but is currently up for sale, according to the New York Post. The property is located in Palm Beach County’s Manalapan.

Its price, currently $49.9 million, has reportedly gone down since its listing in February.

A theater room, pub room, library and wine cellar are among the amenities found in the over 13,000-square-foot home, per its listing.

Local media outlets like the Palm Beach Post reported in February that an acquisition of a luxurious mansion further south in Boca Raton may be linked to Joel.

Homes in Palm Beach County had median asking prices of $525,000 in April, according to Realtor.com. For sale prices, the median was $505,000.

Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.