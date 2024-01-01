Billy Joel says ‘nobody’ will want to buy his $49 million New York estate

Billy Joel isn’t saying goodbye to New York – at least not yet.

The singer/songwriter performed at a New Year’s Eve concert at UBS Arena in Elmont, where he spoke out about selling his 26-acre waterfront estate.

In May, the legendary Piano Man put his sprawling Long Island home on the market for $49 million. The waterfront property features over 26 acres and a 20,000-square-foot main house with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

"Just because I’m selling that house doesn’t mean I’m leaving Long Island," the 74-year-old told audiences Sunday night, as reported by Page Six.

"I’m just gonna spend a little more time in Florida like old Jewish guys from Long Island do," Joel joked.

According to the outlet, the "Uptown Girl" singer acknowledged that the hefty price tag for his home is steep, adding with a laugh that "nobody" will want to buy the lavish manor, known as Middlesea.

The Grammy winner purchased the property in 2002 for $22.5 million.

The main house, which sits on the shores of Oyster Bay Harbor, is under renovation. Sources told Page Six that Joel has focused on renovating the property over the years to sell.

According to the outlet, the Grammy winner initially purchased 14 acres before buying several adjacent parcels of land. The estate is close to Joel’s hometown of Hicksville.

The estate has elevator access to all fours, plus an additional three-bedroom beach house on the property.

The main house features an eat-in kitchen as well as amenities like a helipad, an outdoor and indoor pool, a floating dock with a boat ramp, a bowling alley, a maintenance house and an additional four-bedroom guest house, with an attached three-bedroom apartment, according to the listing.

The listing agency describes the luxury property as an "extraordinary one-of-a-kind waterfront estate" with 2,000 feet of waterfront access.

Bonnie Williamson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

According to Newsday, Joel first listed the home in 2008 for $32.5 million before pulling it off the market. The main estate in Nassau County was built in 1994, according to the listing.

Joel is active in the real estate market. According to the outlet, the famed musician purchased a 13,000-square-foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida for $22.1 million in 2015.

Page Six reported that Joel is allegedly eyeing other properties in the Sunshine State. The outlet noted that in the Hamptons, Joel maintains a Sag Harbor residence, as well as a horse farm on Long Island.

The star will conclude his record-breaking 10-year residency at New York City's Madison Square Garden in July.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.