Billie Eilish agreed to wear Oscar de la Renta to the Met Gala on the condition they stop selling fur

At just 19 years old, Billie Eilish has made an impact on the world of fashion.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer has been known for her unique fashion sense since the beginning of her career and made waves with her Oscar de la Renta-designed look at the Met Gala on Monday night.

However, before she agreed to wear the company’s design – a big decision for any Met Gala attendee – she had one major condition: They stop selling fur.

According to the New York Times, Eilish, a well-known animal rights activist and years-long vegan, insisted that the major fashion house stop selling the material in order to agree to collaborate with them.

The designer had slowly begun the process of phasing fur out, not using it in runway shows for several years because they found it to be irrelevant, according to the Times, but still sold the material in stores because of a "meaningful amount of sales and profit," CEO Alex Bolen told the outlet.

However, the singer’s request sparked their decision to cease selling such pieces.

"I thought a lot about what [late founding designer] Oscar [de la Renta] said — he was a big fan of fur, by the way — that the one thing he really worried about in the fashion business was his eye getting old," Bolen said. "I have to surround myself with people with different points of view."

Eilish gushed over her gown and Oscar de la Renta’s decision in an Instagram post after the star-studded event.

"Thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life. it was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!!" she wrote.

"I am beyond thrilled that @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too," she continued. "I'm honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same."

Eilish said during the event’s online live stream that her look was inspired by her favorite holiday-themed Barbies from growing up, while a video showcasing her collaboration with the designers added that she brought in photos of classic Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe as inspiration.