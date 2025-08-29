Bill Belichick's Nantucket seaside cottage finds buyer within days of hitting the market

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's $4 million Nantucket beach cottage found a buyer just days after hitting the market.

The Codfish Park beach cottage, steps from the beach, is already under a contingent offer, according to the Coldwell Banker listing.

The 73-year-old, who has been in the spotlight for his relationship with a 24-year-old former college cheerleader, Jordon Hudson, just listed the property last week, according to reports.

FOX Business reached out to the listing agent, Paige Yates, for comment.

The home is described as a seaside cottage that "blends modern amenities with classic Nantucket charm." It is not a large home, with only two bedrooms, two-and-half-baths and with a total of 1,500-square-feet of living space. It offers direct access to the beach and there is conservation land to the north, helping to ensure that the owners have significant privacy.

The home features a vaulted living room with stone fireplace, wooden walls and built-in bookshelves and views of the beach and conservation land.

The living room features a window with diamond mullions but is matched with modern amenities for today's living, according to the property listing.

There is a banquette with table and chairs for dining, a gourmet kitchen and two half bathrooms right off the living room. The primary bedroom also sits on the first floor with walls of windows. There is a covered porch for outdoor dining with drop-down windows, according to the listing. There is another second bedroom accessed from the covered porch on the first floor.

The home was originally renovated in 2009, although it has been updated over the years since, according to the listing.

The home received new heat pumps this year, about five years after the owners installed a new water tank and boiler. Custom bunk beds were added in the loft of the home. New windows were installed, and air conditioning was added to the porch.

There are fresh countertops in the mudroom along with refinished floors and a barn door in the basement.

