Docuseries highlighting UNC, Bill Belichick lands streaming deal after failed 'Hard Knocks' venture: report

It appears former NFL coach Bill Belichick's first season at the University of North Carolina will be documented after all.

A docuseries featuring the Tar Heels football team is slated to premiere later this year on a streaming service, Front Office Sports reported, citing sources. The Disney-owned streamer Hulu reportedly picked up the series after HBO's "Hard Knocks" walked away from a separate deal.

EverWonder has been tapped to produce the series. EverWonder and Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

While an agreement is likely still being finalized, some preliminary production is already believed to be underway, a source told Front Office Sports.

UNC and Belichick were previously in line for a special edition of the normally NFL-centric show "Hard Knocks," but conflicts over the creative direction appeared to create insurmountable roadblocks.

According to The Athletic, Belichick’s girlfriend — Jordon Hudson — had an "instrumental role" in HBO plugging the plug on the potential production of the UNC-focused docuseries.

A name for the last edition of the docuseries was not revealed.

Belichick won six Super Bowls during his lengthy tenure as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

