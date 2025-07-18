Expand / Collapse search
Docuseries highlighting UNC, Bill Belichick lands streaming deal after failed 'Hard Knocks' venture: report

The series is set to stream on Hulu this fall

It appears former NFL coach Bill Belichick's first season at the University of North Carolina will be documented after all. 

A docuseries featuring the Tar Heels football team is slated to premiere later this year on a streaming service, Front Office Sports reported, citing sources. The Disney-owned streamer Hulu reportedly picked up the series after HBO's "Hard Knocks" walked away from a separate deal.

EverWonder has been tapped to produce the series. EverWonder and Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

While an agreement is likely still being finalized, some preliminary production is already believed to be underway, a source told Front Office Sports.

UNC and Belichick were previously in line for a special edition of the normally NFL-centric show "Hard Knocks," but conflicts over the creative direction appeared to create insurmountable roadblocks. 

According to The Athletic, Belichick’s girlfriend — Jordon Hudson — had an "instrumental role" in HBO plugging the plug on the potential production of the UNC-focused docuseries.

A name for the last edition of the docuseries was not revealed.

Belichick won six Super Bowls during his lengthy tenure as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

