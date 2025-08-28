Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson look to trademark 'Gold Digger'

With less than a week before the UNC football season begins, the marketing mind of Jordon Hudson has taken another wild step.

Hudson, of course, is the 24-year-old girlfriend of the Tar Heels' head coach, Bill Belichick, who is 49 years her senior.

In an apparent move to poke fun at their age difference and media noise surrounding their relationship, the company, TCE Rights Management, filed a trademark for the term "Gold Digger," with the goods and services being labeled as "jewelry" and "keychains." Belichick owns the business and Hudson manages it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The business also has other Belichick-related trademarks, including "Chapel Bill," "The All-Belichick Team," and "The Belichick Way."

The application was filed on Monday, and the company paid $350.

The company's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Belichick and Hudson made their relationship public last year after much speculation that they were dating – it's thought that they had met back in 2021 on a plane back to the New England area while Hudson was a student at Bridgewater State University.

Hudson previously received flak for her involvement in one of Belichick's interviews with CBS. According to reports, Hudson interrupted the CBS interview several times and even stormed off at one point, delaying the interview by around 30 minutes.

Belichick released a statement saying he was "surprised" about getting the questions about his relationship and that when Hudson had stepped in, she had been doing her job. He went on to accuse CBS of creating a "false narrative" with so-called "selectively edited clips." CBS responded, disagreeing with Belichick’s version of events.

SOCIAL MEDIA USERS HOPE TRAVIS KELCE DRAFTS HARRISON BUTKER AS GROOMSMAN FOR TAYLOR SWIFT WEDDING

In an interview with "The Pivot," Belichick cleared the air on Hudson's reported involvement with "Hard Knocks," ultimately saying that the show was not a match with UNC. He also reiterated that Hudson is not involved with UNC football , a statement that the school itself made following reports that Hudson was barred from the facility.

Hudson has been included on email threads between Belichick and UNC officials, showing concerns about potential social media backlash.

In another email with "Good Morning America," Belichick said Hudson has been "very helpful" from a business standpoint.

"She’s been terrific through the whole process. She’s been very helpful to me. She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate in football, and that’s what I want to do," Belichick said. "I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful in the tribute pages, and giving a perspective of the book from a business side. Sometimes, I get a little football technical, so she did a good job of keeping me on balance there."

When "GMA" host Michael Strahan asked Belichick if he was happy, he said, "Yeah."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A report circulated that Hudson had been banned from the football facility at UNC, but the school said that was false. UNC begins its season on Labor Day against TCU.