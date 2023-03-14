Biden admin announces $2.5B in grants for EV chargers

The Biden administration announced $2.5 billion in new grants on Tuesday toward the construction of electric vehicle charging stations and alternative fueling infrastructure.

The move was aimed, in part, at increasing access in underserved neighborhoods and communities. The grants also have an emphasis on highway chargers.

Under the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program, the money will be given over a five-year period.

The Department of Transportation said it was a "key step" toward President Biden's goals of building a national network of 500,000 public EV charging stations and reducing national greenhouse gas emissions by 50%–52% by 2030.

The department did not specify how many chargers it expects to help build off the latest round of funding.

"By helping bring EV charging to communities across the country, this Administration is modernizing our infrastructure and creating good jobs in the process," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. "With today’s announcement, we are taking another big step forward in creating an EV future that is convenient, affordable, reliable and accessible to all Americans."

"Extending EV charging infrastructure into traditionally underserved areas will ensure that equitable and widespread EV adoption takes hold," Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said. "Ensuring that charging stations are more visible and accessible in our communities addresses the concerns many American drivers have when considering making the switch to electric."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.