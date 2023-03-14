Honda Accord moving out of Ohio home after 4 decades to make room for EVs

The Honda Accord is on the move.

Honda announced Tuesday that Accord production is being transferred from the Marysville, Ohio, factory it has been built in since 1982 to its Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg in 2025.

The Accord was Honda's second best-selling model in 2022 behind the CR-V, which is built in both locations.

The Marysville plant was the first one opened by a Japanese automaker in the United States, and over 12.5 million Accords have been built there to date.

Internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicle production will be consolidated into one assembly line as it begins retooling the facility for EV production in early 2024. The plant also produces the Acura Integra and TLX. Honda has not revealed the first electric model it will build there, but it is scheduled to launch the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX electric SUVs next year.

The automaker is creating what it calls an EV Hub in Ohio, which includes a $4.4 billion battery plant in Jeffersonville that is a joint venture with LG Energy Solution, which will enable it to qualify for the federal tax credit program laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act, which requires local assembly of battery packs.

Honda is also moving internal engine component production from its Anna, Ohio, plant to a factory in Alabama and repurposing the Anna facility to build parts for the electric vehicles. It is aiming to have a fully electric lineup by 2040, but said it will continue to invest in ICE models.

"Even as Honda accelerates preparation for EV production, the company plans to sustain current ICE and hybrid-electric vehicle production in order to continue to meet anticipated strong customer demand through 2030 and beyond, the company said in a statement.

"The sustained success of ICE and hybrid-electric vehicle sales also will support the required investment in the electrified future."