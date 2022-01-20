Beverly Hills mansion on Manson Family murder site listed by 'Full House' producer for $85M

The mansion in Beverly Hills, California, was built on the site of the Manson Family's notorious murders of actress Sharon Tate and four others in August 1969.

Now the television producer best known for creating "Full House" has put the home up for sale with a huge asking price. Jeff Franklin's residence sits on 3.6 acres and is currently listed at $85 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The super-sized mansion was constructed after the home where Tate lived with her husband, film director Roman Polanski, was demolished in 1994, according to FOX 5 of San Diego. Polanski, now 88, was away in Europe when the slayings occurred.

Franklin first purchased the property on Cielo Drive for $6 million "roughly two decades ago" when it contained only a partially finished mansion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The previous home, which Tate and Polanski had rented, was torn down by Alvin Weintraub, who owned the property around that time.

TINA TURNER, HUSBAND SNAP UP VAST $76M ESTATE ON LAKE ZURICH

The listing agents for the property, Joshua and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman, don't mention the property's infamous past, instead focusing on the luxury of the existing home and its location.

The 21,000-square-foot home features nine bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and its own movie theater, spa, gym and hair salon, according to the listing.

There's also a 75-yard pool, three waterfalls and an underground garage with the capacity for 16 cars.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Franklin is now planning to relocate to Miami.

Charles Manson died in 2017 at age 83, at a hospital in Bakersfield, California. He was still serving his sentence at Corcoran Prison in Kings County, California, after being convicted on murder charges in 1971.