Tina Turner, husband snap up vast $76M estate on Lake Zurich

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought an estate on Lake Zurich worth 70 million Swiss francs ($76 million) that has 10 buildings, a pond, a stream, a swimming pool and a boat dock.

The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in the Handelszeitung newspaper saying the couple acquired the century-old, 24,000-square-meter (260,000-square-foot) property in the village of Staefa in September.

Bach said the purchase was a logical step because he and Turner have lived in Switzerland since 1994 and "feel very comfortable in Switzerland." He added that "due to the pandemic and its consequences, we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately are refraining from travel."

Swiss news reports say Turner and her husband will be neighbors of Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer, who reportedly looked at the same property before settling on a different one further east along the lake.

Turner, known for such hits as "Proud Mary" and "What’s Love Got To Do With It" and her dynamic on-stage performances, married German music executive Bach in 2013 after a long relationship. Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, in Brownsville, Tennessee, she has lived in Switzerland with him since 1994.

Turner and Bach have rented a home in the town of Kuesnacht, closer to the city of Zurich, for years.