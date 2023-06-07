Bethenny Frankel on 'exciting' addition to her wine brand 'Forever Young'

After successfully breaking into the wine and spirits industry with her highly praised Skinnygirl Cocktails, entrepreneur and philanthropist Bethenny Frankel is introducing the latest addition to her wine roster, Forever Young rosé.

"I’m really excited because I walked into this space for others and now, I get to go back in and take it over," Frankel told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo when discussing her new rosé, Tuesday.

"I feel like as we’re getting older, we’re not drinking as much. Some of us are not drinking at all or hard liquor. And we want to sip responsibly and have a good quality product," she said.



Forever Young’s Prestige Rosé received a 93-point rating from The Tasting Panel Magazine, which Frankel said she considers "extraordinary" and "unprecedented" in the U.S.

"It’s elevated, and we don’t have to pound cocktails anymore," she said of the new line.



Frankel told the FOX Business host that the inspiration for the wine brand’s name dates back to her college days.

"‘Forever Young’ was the last song they played when I was a cocktail waitress saving up to go live in Paris," she mentioned. "It’s a good concept for us to want to feel forever young," she added.

In addition to stepping back into the alcohol industry - Frankel developed Skinnygirl margarita, the low-calorie pre-made cocktail product line that she sold in 2013 for a reported $120 million - Frankel is also helping consumers "cut through the B.S." with her YouTube series "Bethenny."

"I listen to people and what they want, whether it’s in relief work or in entertainment," she told Bartiromo.

Frankel isn’t a stranger to being in front of cameras; the former "Real Housewives of New York City" star took to TikTok and Instagram during the pandemic to post videos of her honest, unedited reactions to pricey makeup and skincare products versus their drugstore competitors, amassing millions of followers. Frankel praised the new YouTube concept, which allows her more flexibility to create content and be creative.



"I just wanted to do a direct-to-consumer content model versus all the bulk of the suits and describing what I want to do," she said.

"I just want to do something at this age that feels truthful, freeing and not bogged down," she added.